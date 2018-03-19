Xi Jinping extends Nauryz holiday greetings to Nursultan Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping has extended his greetings on the holiday of Nauryz to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping personally addressed a letter of greetings on the occasion of Nauryz Holiday to President Nursultan Nazarbayev and the entire nation of Kazakhstan," Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Kazakhstan Zhang Hanhui said at the reception dedicated to the spring holiday.

The diplomat underlined the high level of bilateral relations developed between the countries.

"Despite the fact that landmark events are underway in China, i.e. two large national sessions. In other words, despite he is that busy, President Xi Jinping sent a special telegram that fully reflects the sincere and priceless friendship of the Chinese and Kazakh peoples," Zhang Hanhui stressed.

The ambassador pointed to the friendly relations between the heads of the two states. He highlighted that these relations serve as an excellent example for the citizens of Kazakhstan and China.

"We are working for the sole purpose of implementing the agreements reached by the heads of our states. Therefore, let's work for the sake of friendship between the two states," the diplomat said.

He said that the PRC has set a goal to achieve 6.5% economic growth, mentioning that the country's current GDP per capita is $9,800.

