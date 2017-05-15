Xi Jinping: Kazakhstan is a champion in transcontinental transit transportations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev participated in a panel session United Interaction for Interrelated Cooperation as part of the One Belt, One Road Forum being held in Beijing.

In his speech, the President noted that Kazakhstan actively stands for strengthening good-neighborhood relations among the countries of the continent and shares the aspiration of China to develop trans-regional cooperation.

The Head of State said that Kazakhstan and China have already begun coordinating cooperation in industrialization as part of integration of the Nurly Zhol and Silk Road Economic Belt programmes.

In turn, Chinese leader Xi Jinping highly praised the speech by N.Nazarbayev and named Kazakhstan ‘the champion in transcontinental transit transportations.’

Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed also the importance of similar high-level meetings and thanked Xi Jinping for the organization of the forum.