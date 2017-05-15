EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:29, 15 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Xi Jinping: Kazakhstan is a champion in transcontinental transit transportations

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev participated in a panel session United Interaction for Interrelated Cooperation as part of the One Belt, One Road Forum being held in Beijing.  

    In his speech, the President noted that Kazakhstan actively stands for strengthening good-neighborhood relations among the countries of the continent and shares the aspiration of China to develop trans-regional cooperation.

    The Head of State said that Kazakhstan and China have already begun coordinating cooperation in industrialization as part of integration of the Nurly Zhol and Silk Road Economic Belt programmes.

    In turn, Chinese leader Xi Jinping highly praised the speech by N.Nazarbayev and named Kazakhstan ‘the champion in transcontinental transit transportations.’

     

    Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed also the importance of similar high-level meetings and thanked Xi Jinping for the  organization of the forum.  

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and China President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!