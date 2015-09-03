Xi Jinping met Nursultan Nazarbayev prior to V-Day parade

BEIJING. KAZINFORM 40 minutes prior to the V-Day parade, Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and his spouse Peng Liyuan met with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in the inner side of the main rostrum at Tian'anmen Square.

The heads of state shook hands and had their pictures taken on the red carpet. The event will start at 08:00 Astana time. The Parade is set to be the largest one in China's history. 12 thousand troops, 500 units of military vehicles and 200 aircrafts will go on display. 84% of the vehicles will be showcased for the first time.

15 Chinese and 17 foreign dismounted troops representing Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Cuba, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Mongolia, Pakistan, Serbia, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Cambodia, Fiji, Laos, Vanuatu and Venezuela are to partake in the event.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev as well as Presidents of Russia, Mongolia, Egypt, Czech Republic, South Korea, Pakistan and representatives of other countries will join the event at the invitation of the Chinese leadership.