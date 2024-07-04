Xi Jinping proposes to establish SCO Association in Digital Technologies at SCO Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

In his speech, Xi Jinping highly appreciated the positive efforts and important contribution of Kazakhstan to improving the functioning mechanism of the SCO and deepening cooperation in various fields during his chairmanship.

President of the People's Republic of China emphasized that the SCO has stood the test of the constantly changing international situation thanks to the traditions of unity, cooperation on the basis of equality and justice. He called for continuing to uphold the Shanghai Spirit, help each other, achieve mutual success and turn the SCO into a reliable support for the organization's members in achieving common prosperity and revival.

Xi Jinping noted that China is ready to conscientiously implement all actions under the “One Belt, One Road” initiative with all partners.