EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:11, 02 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kazakhstan on June 7-10

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping is set to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan from June 7 to 10, Kazinform has learned from the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang.

    "At the invitation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan, President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan, and attend the 17th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the opening ceremony of Astana Expo 2017 from June 7 to 10," Lu Kang's statement of the Chinese MFA's official website reads.

    The SCO Summit in Astana on June 8-9 is expected to decide on granting the full-fledged membership to India and Pakistan.

    Tags:
    SCO EXPO 2017 Kazakhstan and China Events Politics Kazinform's Timeline Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!