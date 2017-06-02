Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kazakhstan on June 7-10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping is set to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan from June 7 to 10, Kazinform has learned from the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang.

"At the invitation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan, President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan, and attend the 17th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the opening ceremony of Astana Expo 2017 from June 7 to 10," Lu Kang's statement of the Chinese MFA's official website reads.



The SCO Summit in Astana on June 8-9 is expected to decide on granting the full-fledged membership to India and Pakistan.