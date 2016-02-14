Xi Jinping to visit EXPO-2017 in Astana, Chinese Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Zhang Hanhuey has given an exclusive interview to Kazinform correspondent.

- Mr. Ambassador, how do you assess the current level of Kazakh-Chinese relations?

- I think that now the Kazakh-Chinese relations are at a high level of development. In 2015 the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Chinese President Xi Jinping made visits to China and Kazakhstan respectively. In addition, the countries exchanged visits at governmental and ministerial levels.

At the same time I would like to mention cooperation in practical areas, for example, we are planning to build a number of plants and factories, we are going to take part in the construction of infrastructure facilities in Kazakhstan. Agreements on 52 projects worth $ 24 billion are already signed. I think that is the result of a specific program combining the Economic Belt of the Silk Road and "Nurly Zhol".

There are plans to develop joint collaboration in the production of media products. This year, we plan to release stories about the history of relations between the Chinese and Kazakh peoples.

Our states actively cooperates in a multilateral format with the UN, SCO, CICA and other international organizations.

- What can you say about the cooperation in agriculture?

- We have agreed on deliveries of Kazakhstani agricultural products to the Chinese market. Chinese consumers appreciate quality food produced in Kazakhstan. We plan to increase grain imports.

More people in China want to buy organic meat. Therefore, we rely on purchasing 500 thousand heads of sheep and then we plan to gradually increase the volume up to 1 million sheep.

In addition, we need joint investments for the construction of dairy farms, greenhouses and processing facilities. In my opinion, it will deepen cooperation in agriculture.



- What can you say about the collaboration in the field of transport?

- Currently, there are rail routes running through Kazakhstan to Europe. It is necessary to develop cooperation in the field of logistics, building warehouses and terminals.

- Mr. Hanhuey, in 2017 Astana will hold EXPO exhibition...

- We urge state agencies and companies to actively participate in the EXPO-2017. Chinese companies are interested in this event. Chinese

President Xi Jinping is going to take part in the opening of the international exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana.

I believe that holding of the exhibition will give a positive impetus to Kazakhstan in its development. Innovation, clean energy opens up new possibilities for the country. China is in many ways a leader in the field of new energy - solar, wind, etc. We will cooperate in this sphere.

I take this opportunity to congratulate readers of Kazinform on the Spring Festival. I wish you happiness and health! Let me wish accord and prosperity to our peoples and countries!



- Thank you for the interview!