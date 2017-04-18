EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:03, 18 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Xi Jinping to visit Expo 2017 in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping will visit Expo 2017 in Astana. Member of the Communist Party's apex Politburo Standing Committee, Vice-Premier of the State Council Zhang Gaoli informed this at the 8th summit of the Kazakh-Chinese Cooperation Committee, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "The leaders of our countries will meet in next two months. This is to say that your President will visit China to participate in forum "One Belt - one way" in the middle of May. And President Xi Jinping will participate in SCO Summit and Expo 2017 in early June. Thus, they will have very important meetings with each other", Zhang Gaoli said.

    As a reminder, earlier we informed about the Chinese President's intention to participate in Expo 2017 opening.

    The Chinese Vice-Premier of the State Council also noted the successful development of Kazakhstan-China cooperation in implementing industrial projects. Presently, 3 projects have already been completed, 5 are under construction and 10 are close to completion. The Industrial Cooperation Fund was established, and a special-purpose loan was granted. Kazakh agricultural goods export to China and South-East Asia countries is significantly growing. Cooperation for energy sector, as well as protection and use of cross-boundary rivers, is developing.

     

     

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 Foreign policy Kazakhstan and China Diplomacy EXPO projects and technologies Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!