Xi Jinping to visit Expo 2017 in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping will visit Expo 2017 in Astana. Member of the Communist Party's apex Politburo Standing Committee, Vice-Premier of the State Council Zhang Gaoli informed this at the 8th summit of the Kazakh-Chinese Cooperation Committee, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The leaders of our countries will meet in next two months. This is to say that your President will visit China to participate in forum "One Belt - one way" in the middle of May. And President Xi Jinping will participate in SCO Summit and Expo 2017 in early June. Thus, they will have very important meetings with each other", Zhang Gaoli said.

As a reminder, earlier we informed about the Chinese President's intention to participate in Expo 2017 opening.

The Chinese Vice-Premier of the State Council also noted the successful development of Kazakhstan-China cooperation in implementing industrial projects. Presently, 3 projects have already been completed, 5 are under construction and 10 are close to completion. The Industrial Cooperation Fund was established, and a special-purpose loan was granted. Kazakh agricultural goods export to China and South-East Asia countries is significantly growing. Cooperation for energy sector, as well as protection and use of cross-boundary rivers, is developing.