Xi Jinping: Under President Nazarbayev's leadership Kazakhstan achieved great success

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On behalf of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev paid an official visit to the People's Republic of China, Kazinform has learnt from primeminsiter.kz. In Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping received the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

At the official meeting with President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, Bakytzhan Sagintayev conveyed warm words of greetings on behalf of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and the invitation of the Head of State to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan in 2019.

Currently, China is one of the largest foreign trade partners of Kazakhstan, the countries have good prospects in many areas of bilateral trade and economic cooperation.



The Chairman of China, in turn, conveyed warm greetings to the President of Kazakhstan, noted the high level of interstate relations and stressed that under the leadership of President Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan achieved great success and China supports the desire of the people of Kazakhstan to follow their own sovereign way.



Xi Jinping also drew attention to the fifth anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative. The Chairman of the People's Republic of China recalled that the idea of the program was announced September 7, 2013, at Nazarbayev University in Astana, and noted that for him it is an initiative launched jointly with Nursultan Nazarbayev.