Xi, Obama take aim at cybertheft

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - China and the United States marked major milestones on cybersecurity and the fight against climate change on Friday during President Xi Jinping's state visit to the US.

Both sides have agreed not to conduct or support cybertheft, Xi and US President Barack Obama announced in a joint news conference.

Additionally, in a joint statement that built on lat November's historic announcement by Xi and Obama on post-2020 climate targets, the two countries set out a common vision for a new global climate agreement to be concluded in Paris this December.

It includes commitments to global climate finance and demonstrates the determination of both countries to act decisively to achieve the goals set last year, according to the White House. Kazinform refers to Chinadaily.

As Xi embarked on the long-awaited summit with Obama, the two leaders voiced strong confidence in China-US ties.

Both sides have pledged commitment to resolving disputes between them, which observers said sends a clear signal to the world that the two largest economies are making promises to avoid miscalculation or conflict in the Asia-Pacific region.

During a welcoming ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, Xi said that the two countries should enhance strategic mutual trust, deepen understanding and respect each other's core interests and concerns.

On the world stage, China and the US should strengthen coordination on major issues and "jointly face global challenges", he added. Obama said during the ceremony: "The US welcomes the rise of China that is stable, prosperous and peaceful, because that benefits us all." In fact, I believe that our two great nations, if we work together, have an unmatched ability to shape the course of the century ahead," he added.

During the welcoming ceremony, Obama and his wife, Michelle, welcomed Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan. The ceremony, which was attended by hundreds of officials, representatives and friends, featured a 21-gun salute.

Yuan Peng, vice-president of the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, noted that both countries are undergoing a shift in which the US is placing more focus on Asia while China is making progress.

The new situation requires in-depth discussions by the top leaders, Yuan said.

Xi also planned to attend a luncheon hosted by US Vice-President Joe Biden and Secretary of State John Kerry and meet with US congressional leaders before attending a state dinner. He will also attend a range of summits at the United Nations in New York from Saturday through Monday.