Xi to chair SCO summit in Qingdao

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Chinese President Xi Jinping will chair the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced on Monday.

The summit is scheduled for June 9 to 10 in Qingdao, a coastal city in east China's Shandong Province, Wang said, Xinhua reports.

Leaders of SCO member states and observer states, as well as chiefs of relevant international organizations will attend the summit.







Photo: www.usnews.com