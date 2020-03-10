EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:36, 10 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Xi visits community residents, frontline workers in Wuhan

    None
    None
    WUHAN. KAZINFORM Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday visited residents who are quarantined at home at a community in Wuhan, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, following a stop at Huoshenshan Hospital, for epidemic prevention and control inspection.

    Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission learned about community-based efforts for epidemic prevention and control and ensuring people's daily necessities supply, Xinhua reports.

    He sent regards and expressed gratitude to community residents and frontline workers.


    Tags:
    World News China Pneumonia in China
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!