XII Astana Economic Forum kicks off in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The XII Astana Economic Forum (AEF), themed "Inspiring growth: people, cities, economies", is about to begin in Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Forum will begin with a plenary session at the Congress Center. Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev are taking part in the forum.

5,492 registered delegates from 74 countries, including experts, politicians, businesspeople, and scientists, will attend the Forum. According to the organizers, AEF-2019 has received significant interest from foreign and domestic media, with 710 representatives from 30 countries participating in the event.

Foreign guests participating in the forum are Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Han Zheng, Vice-Premier of the State Council of China, Armen Sarkissian, President of Armenia, Risto Siilasmaa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nokia Corporation, Paul Romer, Chief Economist of the World Bank (2016-2018), Nobel Prize Winner in Economics 2018, to name but a few.

Renowned TV journalists of Euronews, CNN, etc. came to cover this event. They will be moderators of some of the Forum sessions.

The Astana Economic Forum is Eurasia's annual key business event.



Over the period of eleven years, the Astana Economic Forum (AEF) has gained the status of one of the most powerful international platforms to discuss the matters of improving and developing the global economy and financial system. Around 50,000 delegates from 150 countries, including more than 20 Nobel laureates and 30 foreign high-level politicians, have visited the forum.



More than 300 memorandums and agreements totaling over $20 billion were concluded within the framework of the Forum.

The AEF topics are updated every year and cover a wide range of global development challenges and tasks, also setting points for a vast field of discussions.