XII Astana Economic Forum to start May 16

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The XII Astana Economic Forum (AEF), themed "Inspiring growth: people, cities, economies", will start tomorrow, May 16, in Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan. 5,492 registered delegates from 74 countries, including experts, politicians, businesspeople and scientists, will attend the Forum.

AEF-2019 has received significant interest from foreign and domestic media, with 710 representatives from 30 countries participating in the event. Euronews journalist Stefan Grobeand CNN correspondent John Defterios will moderate different sessions, astanaeconomicforum.org reports.

Foreign guests participating in the forum are Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Han Zheng, Vice-Premier of the State Council of China,Armen Sarkissian, President of Armenia, Risto Siilasmaa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nokia Corporation, Paul Romer, Chief Economist of the World Bank (2016-2018), Nobel Prize in Economics 2018.

Commenting on the importance of the AEF, Christine Lagarde said: "To put growth on a higher and more inclusive path, the world needs strong international cooperation in addition to good domestic policies. Events such as the Astana Economic Forum provide a platform for regional cooperation. We will also hear from others, including on how the IMF can help."

The scale of AEF-2019 is unprecedented. For the first time in 12 years, more than 50 sessions and side-events will take place in 2 days. In addition, students and young people can participate in the event for free. A special format has been organised for them - AEF Talks, which entails open public lectures and meetings with Nobel laureates and politicians.

«Astana Economic Forum has become one of the most important platforms to engage thought leaders from our region and internationally. I am hoping to have the opportunity to interact with the Forum participants to exchange ideas on regional and global policy issues ranging from inclusive growth, smart cities, technological progress and regional cooperation under the overarching framework of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development», - says Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Executive Secretary, United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific.

The AEF is the global discussion platform in Central Asia. Since its launch eleven years ago, the event has become one of the most influential international platforms for discussing issues of the world economy and the financial system. Over 50,000 delegates participated in the Forum from 150 countries, including more than 20 Nobel laureates and 30 high-level foreign political figures.