Xinjiang accounts for half of trade between Kazakhstan and China – Majilis Speaker Koshanov

As part of his official visit to China, Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Yerlan Koshanov held a meeting with Ma Xingrui, the Secretary of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR), in Ürümqi, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The sides discussed the state and prospects of bilateral interaction, including interregional cooperation.

Photo: Majilis

Last year, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Then, you paid a working visit o Kazakhstan. These events gave a new impetus to the interregional ties between Xinjiang and the eastern regions of Kazakhstan. Our countries share a 1,783km-long border. 1.6 million ethnic Kazakhs live in Xinjiang. They are a golden bridge between Kazakhstan and China, said Koshanov.

The Majilis chairman said that Xinjiang is a gateway to friendly China for Kazakhstan, which defines its special role in strengthening eternal multilateral strategic partnership between the countries.

During the talks, the Majilis speaker noted that the deputies of both countries could monitor the quality of realization of bilateral treaties and agreements on a regular basis.

Over half of Kazakhstan’s trade with China falls on the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. The dynamic of growth is impressive, mostly driven by the introduction of a visa-free regime last November. Upon President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s instruction the QazTrade trade mission is to be opened in Ürümqi soon. This will allow to uncover new niches of our trade cooperation, said Koshanov.

The sides also discussed the idea of creating a joint regional warehouse infrastructure for e-commerce in Kazakhstan. Special attention was attached to the issues of cooperation in transport and logistics, agriculture, transboundary water resources and tourism.

For his part, Ma Xingrui noted the great importance of the recent visit of the Kazakh President to Xinjiang. He pointed out that today’s cooperation between Xinjiang and the Kazakhstani regions is at the unprecedented historic high. Ma Xingrui said that Kazakhstan is a key strategic partner of China in the realization of the global initiative One Belt, One Road. Construction of the third railway border crossing Ayagoz-Tacheng is set to begin soon, which will expand ties of XUAR with the border regions of Kazakhstan and strengthen its role as China’s golden gate to Central Asia.

Kazakhstan pursues in-depth and systemic reforms. We welcome your success. We’re convinced that under the leadership of President Tokayev the reforms will be fruitful. The growth of the Kazakh economy will have a double positive effect on the lives of ordinary citizens. It is important that the potential of China and Kazakhstan is inter-related and synergetic. We have great prospects in energy, agriculture and humanitarian sphere, said Ma Xingrui.

As part of the visit, the Majilis delegation familiarized with the operation of the Xinjiang Xinyan company – the major manufacturer of agricultural equipment in China.