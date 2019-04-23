XIX Extraordinary Congress of Nur Otan Party kicks off in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM XIX Extraordinary Congress of Nur Otan Party with the participation of the First President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev has kicked off in the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The main issue on the agenda will be the nomination of a candidate for the oncoming June 9 Presidential election.

Deputies of all levels, members of the Party's Political Council, veterans of the Party, representatives of regional branches, primary party organizations and members of Zhas Otan Youth Wing will gather in Nur-Sultan in the Congress.

On April 10, the press service of the Party officially announced it was going to hold an extraordinary congress.

Chairman of Nur Otan, Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a decree on convocation of the XIX Extraordinary Congress of the Party.

On the same day, First Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan Maulen Ashimbayev held a meeting with the chiefs of structural divisions of the Party's Central Office and representatives of regional branches. The meeting discussed the instructions given by the Leader of the Nation regarding the Party's active involvement in the forthcoming pre-election campaign.

On Monday, Maulen Ashimbayev met with the Political Council of Nur Otan during which he said that the Party stood as a guarantor of preservation of the First President's political course.

By taking a decision on nomination of its candidate for the Presidential election, Nur Otan Party pursues a goal to retain and augment the large-scale transformations launched by the Leader of the Nation in economic, social, political and spiritual spheres. These priorities will remain the main areas of the Party's activity for the oncoming period.