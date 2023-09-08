EN
    15:04, 08 September 2023

    XIX Summer Asian Games torch relay starts in Hangzhou

    Photo: news.cctv.com
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM A little over two weeks left till the beginning of the XIX Asian Games in China’s Hangzhou. The torch relay ceremony kicked off officially on Friday, September 8, on the West Lake coast, Kazinform reports.

    The first torch bearer is swimmer and Olympic champion Luo Xuejuan.

    The torch relay will run across 11 cities of Zhejiang province from September 8 to 20.

    The XIX Summer Asian Games will be held from September 23 to October 8. The opening and closing ceremonies will take place in Hangzhou.


