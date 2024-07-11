XUAR delegation visits Abai region, surveys Ayagoz-Tacheng 3rd railway line construction progress

A delegation from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR) visited Abai region to get acquainted with the region’s tourist potential, the progress of construction of the third railway line Ayagoz-Tacheng, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the akimat’s press service.

Construction of the infrastructure at the Bakhty border checkpoint, coordination of border checkpoint construction plans, etc. were on the agenda of the meeting.

The delegation members met with deputy governor of the region Dmitriy Garikov to discuss the reopening of railway passenger service, border checkpoints capacity planning, cooperation mechanisms, transborder industrial cooperation, and logistics.

Last December 20 Abai region launched the 272 km long Bakhty-Ayagoz new railway line construction project as part of the One Road, One Belt concept. The project will be commissioned by 2027.

Alakol resort area ranks among the Top 20 tourist destinations of Kazakhstan. It offers recreation and ecotourism.

The delegation also visited industrial enterprises of the region, including the Qazaq Astyq oil-extracting factory that produces and exports refined oil and other products, and the Prirechnoye farming enterprise engaged in stock-rearing and vegetable warehousing and processing.