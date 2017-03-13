XUAR notes growth of mutual investments with Kazakhstan

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Deputy Chairman of the People's Government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR) Jerla Isamudin highly appreciates Xinjiang's cooperation with Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

"The relations between China and Kazakhstan in the political and economic spheres are at a very high level. And practical interaction is carried out through Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, since the XUAR has a long border with Kazakhstan - about 1,740 km. There are 7 checkpoints at the common border. And at the Khorgos checkpoint we established an international center of cross-border cooperation with the same name. Kazakhstan is XUAR's largest trading partner, and volume of bilateral investments increase", he said, responding to Kazinform correspondent's question, during a presser before the XUAR deputies' panel discussion in the framework of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing.





Isamudin recalled that Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping in September 2013 announced the initiative of joint formation of the "Silk Road Economic Belt" in Astana. The heads of the two states set a goal to achieve a turnover of 40 billion dollars in the coming years.

"For Xinjiang, which borders Central Asian countries, the" ilk Road Economic Belt" offers great opportunities. We can become the main transport hub in the region. This creates even more prospects for cooperation with Kazakhstan in trade, energy, infrastructure, agriculture and other spheres", he summed up.





It should be reimnded that the XUAR accounts for over 70% of Kazakhstan's bilateral trade with China. According to the Main Customs Administration of the People's Republic of China, in 2016 the trade turnover between the two countries decreased by 8.4% compared to 2015 - to $ 13.1 billion.