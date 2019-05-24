XVI Eurasian Media Forum comes to end in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The XVI Eurasian Media Forum in Almaty has completed its work, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event was held during May 22-24 with 700 delegates taking part in it. The three-day forum themed The World Today: Transforming Reality debated new models of global change against the emerging deglobalization, growing consumption crises due to environmental depletion and food gap.







Besides, those gathered discussed opportunities and challenges posed by AI mainstreaming.





