XVIII Congress of Nur Otan Party kicked off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has opened the regular XVIII Congress of Nur Otan Party in Astana today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As many as 2,000 people gathered this year for the Congress. 1,200 of them are delegates from regions and 800 are guests of the event.



The gathering will discuss the Party's 2030 Programme, the amendments to the Party Charter, the results of the work of the Party's Political Council and the Central Control and Revision Commission over the reporting period. New members to the Political Council and the Central Control and Revision Commission will be elected as well.





As reported, panel sessions regarding various acute issues - education quality, social protection of the population, youth support - were held on the threshold of the Congress, on February 26.



Earlier, the Head of State said that he would initiate some measures to enhance social support and improve people's wellbeing at the oncoming Congress of the Party. Huge funds will be allocated from the budget and the National Fund for these purposes. These funds will be spent on social support of low-income families, improvement of housing conditions of socially vulnerable groups and changing development policies of the regions.

