XXIX session of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan kicks off

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The XXIX session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan kicked off in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

About 550 people are expected to attend the online session themed 30 years of unity, peace and accord. Members of the Assembly from around the country, chairmen of republican and regional ethnic and cultural associations, MPs, heads of central executive bodies, political parties, religious associations are also set to take part in the event.

Those attending are supposed to focus on interethnic mediation issues.