    15:05, 29 April 2019 | GMT +6

    XXVII session of People's Assembly of Kazakhstan kicks off in Nur-Sultan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The XXVII session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan has started at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation in Nur-Sultan.

    First President - the Leader of the Nation, chairman of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is to open the session.

    Peace and accord formula: unity and modernization is the agenda of the forum.

    The forum brings together 1,500 people, including members of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, heads of ethnic and cultural associations, heads of political parties and religious associations, delegates from Russia, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan and Germany.

