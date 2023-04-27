EN
    XXXII session of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan kicks off

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The XXXII session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan themed Just and fair Kazakhstan: unity, stability and development has started its work at the Palace of Peace and Accord in Astana, Kazinform reports.

    A panel session with the delegates of the session took place on April 26. It brought together deputies of the Kazakh Parliament, heads of central and local executive bodies, members of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, chairmen of republican and regional ethno-cultural associations, and mass media.

    As earlier reported, the Head of State is expected to attend the XXXII session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.


