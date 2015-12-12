Y. Bekkhozhin appointed president of Kazakhstan Professional Boxing Federation

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A conference of the Kazakhstan Professional Boxing Federation took place in Almaty.

At the conference Director General of "Teleradiocomplex of the President of Kazakhstan" Yerlan Bekkhozhin was named new president of the Federation.

"Kazakhstani boxing has good traditions and we cannot rest on the laurels. The last world championships showed that our boxers were not ready as they should be. The task of the leadership of the Federation is to optimize the work and training process of our boxers," president of the Asian Boxing Confederation Serik Konakbayev told.

He also noted that the new leadership of the Federation had its own vision of boxing development in the country and expressed his hope for future success.