Y. Dossayev elected Chairman of Board of Directors of Zhilstroisberbank

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yerbolat Dossayev has been elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zhilstroisberbank, the press service of the bank informs.

"At the sitting of the Board of Directors of "Zhilstroisberbank" JSC of Kazakhstan on July 11, 2016, Yerbolat Dossayev was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors," the statement reads.

As it was informed, the participants of the sitting of the Board of Directors considered the approaches of the state program to stimulation of housing construction in the regions of the country providing for creation of additional conditions for stimulation of housing construction and the opportunities to increase the chances of the population to improve their housing conditions through Zhilstroisberbank.