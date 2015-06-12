Y. Idrissov: Kazakhstan intends to assist in rapprochement of East and West

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Idrissov met with Secretary General of the World Assembly for Rapprochement among Islamic sects Ayatollah Sheikh Mohsen al-Araki, who arrived in Astana for participation in the 5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

The interlocutors discussed the present state and prospects of expansion of bilateral cooperation, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

Yerlan Idrissov expressed his gratitude to Ayatollah M. Araki for the support of the initiatives of Kazakhstan within its presidency in the Organization of Islamic Conference in 2011. "Kazakhstan plans to assist in rapprochement of the East and West in the key spheres and promote the issues of the Muslim world including countering islamophobia," the Minister said.

Ayatollah M. Araki, in turn, highly praised the course of Kazakhstan aimed at preserving peace and stability in the region.

Y. Idrissov also noted dynamic development of bilateral Kazakh-Iranian economic cooperation. He also stressed the role of the new Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railroad, which will activate the trade and economic relations of the entire region and ensure access to the Persian Gulf for the Central Aisan countries.

"Taking into consideration the geographic proximity of the two countries, I think we have to continue to use the potential of both countries in all the spheres of the economy," the Minister emphasized.