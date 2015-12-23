Y. Idrissov: Results of 2015 show growth of international image of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Idrissov told about the main results of the work of the ministry in 2015 at the CCS briefing today.

"The results of 2015 show the growth of the international image of the country and strengthening of its positions in the international arena in terms of the policy outlined by the President. It proves the feasibility of our policy and strategic correctness," the Head of the MFA of Kazakhstan noted.

According to him, the Head of State paid 13 visits in 2015. Besides, 38 international events and 70 bilateral meetings were held this year.

The President also stressed that the schedule of president's visits for the next year is still developing.