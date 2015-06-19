Y. Koreshkov can be named next «Barys» head coach

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In case of Andrei Nazarov leaving his current post of "Barys" head coach for a job with "SKA"team, Yevgeny Koreshkov can be the next head coach for "Barys", Kazinform refers to Shaiba.kz.

The information about Andrei Nazarov possibly leaving his post within "Barys" team for "SKA" was recently available in the media. It was noted the managers of "SKA" considered Russian candidates for the position of the team's head coach.

Early in June Yevgeny Koreshkov became a part of the coaching staff of "Barys". He replaced Vladimir Vorobyov, who left for "Dynamo" from Moscow.

Y. Koreshkov is a younger brother of Alexander Koreshkov, the president of "Barys".