Y. Putintseva advanced into 2nd round of Roland Garros

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva defeated Aleksandra Wozniak from Canada in the first round of the Roland Garros - 6:1, 6:1, Sports.kz informs.

In the next round Y. Putintyseva will face German Andrea Petkovic, who won a match against Canadian Laura Robson in the first round as well - 6:2, 6:2.

It should be noted that the Kazakhstani tennis player earned USD 67 308 dollars for advancing into the second round of the tournament.