ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The matches of the second round of the Australian Open are held in Melbourne, Sports.kz informs.

In the second round Kazakhstani Yuliya Putintseva defeated Chinese Xinyun Han. The final score is 6:3, 6:1 in favour of the Kazakhstani tennis player.

Y. Putintseva will face Russian Margarita Gasparyan next.