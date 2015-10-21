Y. Putintseva advanced into quarterfinals of tournament in China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yuliya Putintseva advanced into the quarterfinals of the ITF tournament in China. The prize fund of the tournament is 50 thousand US dollars, Sports.kz informs.

Putintseva defeated Chinese tennis player Yan Wang in the second round with the final score of 6:0, 6:2. In the first-round match Putintseva won over Chantal Skamlova from Slovakia in in two sets 6:3, 6:0.