EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:15, 21 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Y. Putintseva advanced into quarterfinals of tournament in China

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yuliya Putintseva advanced into the quarterfinals of the ITF tournament in China. The prize fund of the tournament is 50 thousand US dollars, Sports.kz informs.

    Putintseva defeated Chinese tennis player Yan Wang in the second round with the final score of 6:0, 6:2. In the first-round match Putintseva won over Chantal Skamlova from Slovakia in in two sets 6:3, 6:0.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!