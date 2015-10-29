EN
    14:08, 29 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Y. Putintseva advanced into quarterfinals of tournament in Nanking

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The matches of the second round of the women's ITF tournament are held in Chinese Nanking, Sports.kz informs.

    In the first round of the tournament, 20-year-old Kazakhstani Yuliya Putintseva defeated Russian tennis player 18-year-old Anastasiya Komardina in two sets - 6:2, 6:4.

    In the quarterfinals, Y. Putintseva will face Slovak Kristina Kucova, who defeated Russian Yelizaveta Kulichkova in three sets - 2:6, 6:4, 6:3.

    Sport News
