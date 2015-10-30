Y. Putintseva advanced into semifinal at ITF tournament in China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yuliya Putintseva advanced into the semifinals of the ITF tournament in China with the prize fund of 100 thousand US dollars, Sports.kz informs.

In the quarterfinals of the tournament Putintseva defeated Slovak tennis player Kristina Kucova in two sets - 6:4, 7:5. Y. Putintseva and K. Kucova have played against each other two times now and Putintseva won both matches.

In the finals, Putintseva will face Chinese Shilin Xu, who beat her Chinese counterpart Xinyun Han in two sets as well - 7:5, 6:1.