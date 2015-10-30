EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:25, 30 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Y. Putintseva advanced into semifinal at ITF tournament in China

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yuliya Putintseva advanced into the semifinals of the ITF tournament in China with the prize fund of 100 thousand US dollars, Sports.kz informs.

    In the quarterfinals of the tournament Putintseva defeated Slovak tennis player Kristina Kucova in two sets - 6:4, 7:5. Y. Putintseva and K. Kucova have played against each other two times now and Putintseva won both matches.

    In the finals, Putintseva will face Chinese Shilin Xu, who beat her Chinese counterpart Xinyun Han in two sets as well - 7:5, 6:1.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!