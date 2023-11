ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva advanced to the 4th round of Roland Garros, Sports.kz informs.

Putuntseva defeated Italian Karin Knapp in the third round - 6:1, 6:1.

In the next round she will face the winner of the match between Carla Suarez Navarro and Dominika Cibulkova.