ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat tennis player from Taiwan Hsieh Su-Wei in the first round of Wimbledon-2016 - 7:5, 1:6, 6:1.

Thus, tennis player of Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva will play against A. Pavlyuchenkova in the second round of the major tennis tournament in London, Sports.kz informs.