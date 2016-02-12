Y. Putintseva to play against V. Williams at semifinals of Taiwan Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American Venus Williams advanced to the semifinals of the Taiwan Open with the prize fund over USD 420 thousand, Sports.kz informs.

On Friday, first-seed Williams defeated Latvian Anastasia Sevastova in the quarterfinals - 7:5, 6:2.

In the semifinals, American Venus Williams will play against Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva where the two tennis players decide who advances to the finals of the tournament.