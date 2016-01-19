EN
    10:46, 19 January 2016

    Y. Shvedova advanced into 2nd round of Australian Open

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The matches of the first round of the Australian Open are still held in Melbourne, Sports.kz informs.

    Kazakhstani tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova, number 78 in the WTA rankings, beat Bulgarian tennis player Tsvetana Pironkova, number 70 in the WTA rankings, in the first round of the Australian Open with the final score 6:4, 6:4.

    In the second round Yaroslava Shvedova will have to face American Madison Keys, who beat another Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas today.

