    15:45, 11 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Y. Shvedova advanced into second round in women's doubles in Sydney

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The matches of the first round in women's doubles are held today at Apia International tournament in Sydney, Sports.kz informs.

    Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shevdova playing in pair with Romanian Raluca Olarun eased into the second round defeating the Spanish-Slovenian pair of Lara Arruabarrena and Andreja Klepac - 6:3, 6:2.

    Shvedova and Olaru will play against Tímea Babos form Hungary and Slovenian Katarina Srebotnik in the second round.

     

     

     

    Sport Tennis News
