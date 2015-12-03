EN
    18:14, 03 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Y. Shvedova held master class for young tennis players of Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tennis player of the national team of Kazakhstan Yaroslava Shvedova held a master class for young tennis players of Astana.

    Y. Shvedova told some secretes and showed some tricks to young tennis players. She played with every young tennis player participating in the master class. Then, Y. Shvedova has an autograph signing session.

    "Tennis is my life. I hope this master class will be a motivation for you to continue to perfect your skills," she said.

