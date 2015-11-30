Y. Shvedova held master class in Ekibastuz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Member of the women's national tennis team of Kazakhstan Yaroslava Shevdova held a master class in Ekibastuz, the Tennis Federation of Kazakhstan informs.

Children who train within the program called "Tennis under 10" and young tennis players took part in the master class.

Yaroslava played with children using special tennis balls and then she played with young tennis players and gave them her recommendations and advice on how to improve their playing level. After the master class she had an autograph session where she took pictures with all children.

Besides, Yaroslava Shvedova visited the biggest open pit coal mine in the world "Bogatyr" that celebrated its 45 th anniversary at that time. She also visited the music school of Ekibastuz, which is one of the biggest schools of the country as well. Moreover, she visited the rehabilitation center for children with disabilities "Alem" and the biggest thermal electric power plant GRES-1.