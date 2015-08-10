Y. Shvedova improved her position in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The WTA published an updated rankings list of tennis players competing in pairs, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova improved her position in the WTA rankings, she occupies the 16 th place now. Z. Diyas dropped one position from the 101 st to the 102 nd and Anna Danilina is ranked 366 th. The leaders of the rankings are Sania Mirza, Martina Higgins from Switzerland and Russian Yekaterina Makarova.