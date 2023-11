ASTANA. KAZINFROM - Tennis player of Kazakhstan Yaroslava Shvedova could not advance past the first round of the tennis tournament in Mallorca (Spain), and lost to Slovak Daniela Hantuchova - 1:6, 3:6, Sports.kz informs.

Thus, Hantuchova advanced to the 1/8 of the Mallorca Open tournament where she would face either Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva or Romanian Sorana Cîrstea.