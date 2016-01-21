12:58, 21 January 2016 | GMT +6
Y. Shvedova lost to M. Keys in second round of Australian Open
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova is bounced out of the Australian Open tournament in women's singles, Sports.kz informs.
The Kazakhstani tennis player lost to 15-seed American Madison Keys, who beat another Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas in the first round.
The final score of the match is 7:6, 3:6, 3:6.
Now, Yulia Putintseva is a lonely representative of Kazakhstani tennis in women's singles at the tournament.