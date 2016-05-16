Y. Shvedova lost to V. Razzano at tournament in Strasbourg

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tennis player from Kazakhstan Yaroslava Shvedova failed to advance further the first round of the tennis tournament in Strasbourg (France) losing to Virginie Razzano - 3:6, 3:6.

28-year-old Shvedova is ranked 90th in the WTA rankings and V. Razzano is 186th in the WTA rankings, but historically the two tennis players played even. They played four times against each other before this match and each of them won two of four matches. After this victory the French took a lead in terms of head-to-head battles.