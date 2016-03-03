Y. Sloboda praised work of Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan on preparation for elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of the observers' mission of the CIS Yevgeny Sloboda positively praised the work of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan on preparation for the parliamentary elections.

"I have to say that the Central Election Commission steadily works on preparation for the upcoming elections. It includes all aspects of the campaign. As of today, the election commissions we checked are completely ready," Y. Sloboda said.

Besides, according to him, the Central Election Commission held seminars for organizers of the election process, representatives of the mass media, political parties, where members of the Central Election Commission, representatives of the law-enforcement bodies explained the application of the election laws.

As earlier reported, 234 candidates have been registered for participation in the election.

The snap parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held on March 20-21, 2016.