EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:56, 26 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Y. Sydykov elected chairman of Public Council of Astana EXPO-2017

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rector of the L. Gumilyov Eurasian National University Yerlan Sydykov has been elected a chairman of the Public Council of the ASTANA EXPO-2017 National Company.

    His candidacy was approved unanimously by all members of the Public Council at its first sitting.

    "Mr. Sydykov is an outstanding public and political figure. We know him as a rector of the L. Gumilyov Eurasian National University," well-known journalist Artur Platonov told presenting the candidacy.

    In turn, Chairman of the Board of "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC Akhmetzhan Yessimov added that Yerlan Sydykov was a well-known person in the country. "I think we made the right choice," A. Yessimov said referring to the election of the new chairman of the Public Council of the Astana EXPO-2017.

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 Astana Appointments, dismissals EXPO projects and technologies News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!