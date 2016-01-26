Y. Sydykov elected chairman of Public Council of Astana EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rector of the L. Gumilyov Eurasian National University Yerlan Sydykov has been elected a chairman of the Public Council of the ASTANA EXPO-2017 National Company.

His candidacy was approved unanimously by all members of the Public Council at its first sitting.

"Mr. Sydykov is an outstanding public and political figure. We know him as a rector of the L. Gumilyov Eurasian National University," well-known journalist Artur Platonov told presenting the candidacy.

In turn, Chairman of the Board of "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC Akhmetzhan Yessimov added that Yerlan Sydykov was a well-known person in the country. "I think we made the right choice," A. Yessimov said referring to the election of the new chairman of the Public Council of the Astana EXPO-2017.