Yahoo! Sports names Golovkin best middleweight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The US website Yahoo! Sports offers its version of Top 10 middleweight fighters of 2016 Sports.kz reports.

The first on the list is several versions' world champion Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 KO).

Yahoo! Sports says that Golovkin who holds the WBA (Super), WBC and IBF titles is number one without any doubt. He defeated three fighters on the Top 10 list and will meet with number two Daniel Jacobs in March.

Yahoo! Sports' Top:

1. Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 KO);

2. Daniel Jacobs (32-1, 29 KO);

3. David Lemieux (36-3, 32 KO);

4. Billy Joe Saunders (24-0, 12 KO);

5. Chris Eubank Jr. (23-1, 18 KO);

6. Sergey Derevyanchenko (9-0, 7 KO);

7. Willie Monroe Jr. (21-2, 6 KO);

8. Hassan N'Dam N'Jikam (35-2, 21 KO);

9. Avtandil Khurtsidze (02/02/32, 21 KO);

10. Curtis Stevens (29-5, 21 KO).