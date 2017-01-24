Yahya a-Aridi told about expectation from Astana meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Advisor of the Syrian opposition delegation Yahya a-Aridi has told about the expectations of his delegation from the international meeting on Syrian settlement.

In reply to a journalist's question whether the discussion will continue in Geneva if the talks in Astana fail, al-Aridi said: "The matter is not whether the Astana talks fail or not. The meeting in Astana was initially designed for achievement of the cease fire regime in Syria and for discussion of certain problems related to people's life, such as relief and, as goodwill gesture, delivery of the regime captives and access of aid to the besieged".

"If the parties reach an agreement on these issues, the final document will be serious enough to be presented in Geneva for further process according to the resolution 2254 of the UN Security Council and Geneva Communique of 2012", he added.