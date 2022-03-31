Yana Khan and Nurtilek Kazhgali win 1,000m gold at Kazakhstan Short Track Championship

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Short-track speed skater Nurtilek Kazhgali won the men's 1,000m gold medal. Yana Khan claimed gold in the women's 1,000m event at the Kazakhstan Short Track Championship, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

West Kazakhstan native Nurtilek Kazhgali claimed gold in the men's 1,000m event at the Kazakhstan Short Track Championship. Sanzhar Zhanissov from Nur-Sultan city and Yerkebulan Shamukhanov from Pavlodar finished second and third, respectively.

Yana Khan from Nur-Sultan city won the women's 1,000m short track gold. Alena Volkovitskaya from Kostanay region hauled silver. Nur-Sultan native Madina Zhanbussinova was third.