Yandex introduces its smartphone

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russian Internet company Yandex officially presented its Yandex.Phone smartphone on Wednesday.

A distinctive feature of the gadget is a built-in voice assistant Alice - the voice assistant button is available in the lower left corner. Yandex.Phone is the first smartphone, where Alice lives in the device, and not in a separate application, so it can be called from anywhere - home screen, video player, any application. At the same time, Yandex.Phone operates on Android system, developed by Google, TASS reports.



The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor and has a 5.65-inch Full HD+ screen with a 2160x1080 resolution. A fingerprint sensor lets the user unlock their phone with just a touch, and the NFC technology enables contactless payments.



Yandex.Phone will cost 17,990 rubles ($270) and will be available on December 6 at the Yandex Store at the company's headquarters. On December 7, Yandex.Phone will be available through retail electronics stores.